Analyzing CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) & MidSouth Bancorp (OTCMKTS:MSL)

MidSouth Bancorp (NYSE:MSL) and CBB BANCORP INC/SH (OTCMKTS:CBBI) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

Get MidSouth Bancorp alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for MidSouth Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MidSouth Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A CBB BANCORP INC/SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.9% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 12.8% of MidSouth Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MidSouth Bancorp $95.06 million 2.01 -$27.52 million ($0.37) -30.92 CBB BANCORP INC/SH $72.87 million 0.99 $13.34 million N/A N/A

CBB BANCORP INC/SH has lower revenue, but higher earnings than MidSouth Bancorp.

Risk & Volatility

MidSouth Bancorp has a beta of 1.29, meaning that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CBB BANCORP INC/SH has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its stock price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MidSouth Bancorp and CBB BANCORP INC/SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MidSouth Bancorp -38.21% -10.41% -1.10% CBB BANCORP INC/SH 15.93% N/A N/A

About MidSouth Bancorp

MidSouth Bancorp, Inc., a bank holding company, through its subsidiary MidSouth Bank, N.A., provides various community banking products and services to commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking accounts, money market, savings accounts, investment accounts, and NOW account deposits, as well as time deposits, such as certificates of deposit; and commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and consumer loans, as well as other loans secured by real estate. It also provides cash management services; and electronic banking services comprising remote deposit capturing services, Internet banking, and debit and credit cards. As of March 1, 2019, the company had 42 offices located in Louisiana and Texas, as well as a network of approximately 55,000 surcharge-free ATMs. MidSouth Bancorp, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

About CBB BANCORP INC/SH

CBB Bancorp, Inc. operates as the holding company for Commonwealth Business Bank that provides various commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers checking, installment, savings, money market, and certification of deposit accounts, as well as IRAs; business line of credit, term loans, trade finance, professional loans, business property loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; SBA loans; and debit and credit cards. The company also provides treasury management, mobile and online banking, wire transfer, telephone banking, safe deposit box, and lockbox services. It offers its service through eight retail branches in California and Texas. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Receive News & Ratings for MidSouth Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidSouth Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.