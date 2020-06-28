Analyzing Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) and Spindle (NASDAQ:SPDL)

Spindle (OTCMKTS:SPDL) and Collectors Universe (NASDAQ:CLCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Spindle alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Spindle and Collectors Universe, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Spindle 0 0 0 0 N/A Collectors Universe 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Spindle has a beta of 0.81, suggesting that its stock price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Collectors Universe has a beta of 1.59, suggesting that its stock price is 59% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.6% of Spindle shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.7% of Collectors Universe shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Spindle and Collectors Universe’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Spindle $80,000.00 0.14 -$3.13 million N/A N/A Collectors Universe $72.45 million 4.25 $9.98 million N/A N/A

Collectors Universe has higher revenue and earnings than Spindle.

Profitability

This table compares Spindle and Collectors Universe’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Spindle N/A N/A N/A Collectors Universe 14.02% 50.87% 23.46%

Summary

Collectors Universe beats Spindle on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Spindle

Spindle, Inc. provides merchant and consumer-facing commerce solutions for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. It offers payment processing services to merchants using its Catalyst Gateway; and acts as an agent, independent contractor, or referral partner to broker merchants that it secures to other merchant processors for ongoing fees based on processing volume. The company is based in Mesa, Arizona.

About Collectors Universe

Collectors Universe, Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs, and historical and sports memorabilia in the United States. It operates through three segments: Coins, Trading Cards and Autographs, and Other High-End Collectibles. The company also publishes magazines that provide market prices and information for collectibles and high-value assets that are accessible on its Websites; operates an online market for graded collectible coins for dealers on subscription basis; and promotes, manages, and operates the Long Beach Coin shows. It serves dealers, collectors, retail buyers, and sellers of the collectibles. Collectors Universe, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Spindle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spindle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.