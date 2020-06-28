Analyzing Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF)

Protective Insurance (NASDAQ:PTVCB) and Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Protective Insurance and Cincinnati Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Protective Insurance -3.80% -0.34% -0.07% Cincinnati Financial 25.20% 7.24% 2.69%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Protective Insurance and Cincinnati Financial’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Protective Insurance $495.60 million 0.41 $7.35 million N/A N/A Cincinnati Financial $7.92 billion 1.26 $2.00 billion $4.20 14.76

Cincinnati Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Protective Insurance.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

46.5% of Protective Insurance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.8% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Protective Insurance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of Cincinnati Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Protective Insurance has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cincinnati Financial has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Protective Insurance and Cincinnati Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Protective Insurance 0 0 0 0 N/A Cincinnati Financial 2 3 1 0 1.83

Cincinnati Financial has a consensus price target of $76.71, suggesting a potential upside of 23.73%. Given Cincinnati Financial’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cincinnati Financial is more favorable than Protective Insurance.

Dividends

Protective Insurance pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cincinnati Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Cincinnati Financial pays out 57.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cincinnati Financial has increased its dividend for 59 consecutive years. Cincinnati Financial is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Cincinnati Financial beats Protective Insurance on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Protective Insurance Company Profile

Protective Insurance Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in marketing and underwriting property and casualty insurance products. The company offers a range of fleet transportation insurance products, including commercial motor vehicle liability, physical damage, and general liability insurance; workers compensation insurance; medical and indemnity insurance products; non-trucking motor vehicle liability insurance; fidelity and surety bonds; and inland marine products consisting of cargo insurance. It also provides various additional services, such as risk surveys and analyses, safety program design and monitoring, government compliance assistance, loss control, and cost studies; research, development, and consultation in connection with new insurance programs that comprise development of systems to assist customers in monitoring their accident data; and claims handling services to clients with self-insurance programs. It serves trucking and public transportation fleets, as well as independent contractors in the trucking industry. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, Bermuda, and Puerto Rico. Protective Insurance Corporation was founded in 1930 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment provides coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation. It also offers director and officer liability insurance, contract and commercial surety bonds, and fidelity bonds; coverage for property, liability, and business interruption; and machinery and equipment coverage. The Personal Lines Insurance segment provides personal auto insurance; homeowners insurance; and dwelling fire, inland marine, personal umbrella liability, and watercraft coverages to individuals. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment offers commercial casualty insurance that covers businesses for third-party liability from accidents occurring on their premises or arising out of their operations, such as injuries sustained from products; and commercial property insurance, which insures buildings, inventory, equipment, and business income from loss or damage due to various causes, such as fire, wind, hail, water, theft, and vandalism. The Life Insurance segment provides term life insurance products; universal life insurance products; worksite products, such as term life, whole life, and disability insurance; and whole life insurance products, as well as markets deferred annuities and immediate annuities. The Investments segment invests in fixed-maturity investments, including taxable and tax-exempt bonds, and redeemable preferred stocks; and equity investments comprising common and nonredeemable preferred stocks. The company also offers commercial leasing and financing services; and insurance brokerage services. Cincinnati Financial Corporation was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Fairfield, Ohio.

