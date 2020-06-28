Analyzing SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT)

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) and LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.2% of SeaSpine shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.8% of SeaSpine shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of LeMaitre Vascular shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

SeaSpine has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LeMaitre Vascular has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SeaSpine and LeMaitre Vascular’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SeaSpine $159.08 million 1.64 -$39.28 million ($2.07) -4.62 LeMaitre Vascular $117.23 million 4.17 $17.93 million $0.88 27.56

LeMaitre Vascular has lower revenue, but higher earnings than SeaSpine. SeaSpine is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LeMaitre Vascular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares SeaSpine and LeMaitre Vascular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SeaSpine -26.93% -27.09% -21.61% LeMaitre Vascular 14.75% 12.26% 10.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SeaSpine and LeMaitre Vascular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SeaSpine 0 1 4 0 2.80 LeMaitre Vascular 0 3 4 0 2.57

SeaSpine currently has a consensus price target of $16.80, indicating a potential upside of 75.55%. LeMaitre Vascular has a consensus price target of $30.71, indicating a potential upside of 26.66%. Given SeaSpine’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SeaSpine is more favorable than LeMaitre Vascular.

Summary

LeMaitre Vascular beats SeaSpine on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company provides orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine. Its orthobiologics products include demineralized bone matrices (DBM), collagen ceramic matrices, demineralized cancellous allograft bone products, and synthetic bone void fillers to improve bone fusion rates in a range of orthopedic surgeries, including spine, hip, and extremities procedures. The company also offers orthobiologics products in various forms, such as fibers, putties, pastes, strips, and DBM. Its spinal implant portfolio comprises products for spinal decompression, alignment, and stabilization that are used to facilitate fusion in degenerative, minimally invasive, and complex spinal deformity procedures throughout the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical regions of the spine. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.

About LeMaitre Vascular

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature. It also provides carotid shunts that temporarily shunt the blood to the brain during the removal of plaque from the carotid artery in a carotid endarterectomy surgery; powered phlebectomy devices to remove varicose veins; and radiopaque tape, a medical-grade tape applied to the skin that enables interventionists to cross-refer between the inside and the outside of a patient's body, and allows them to locate tributaries or lesions beneath the skin. In addition, the company offers remote endarterectomy devices to remove plaque from arteries in the leg; valvulotomes that cuts valves in the saphenous vein to function as an artery to carry blood past diseased arteries to the lower leg or the foot; and vascular grafts to bypass or replace diseased arteries. Further, it provides vascular patches, which are used for closure of vessels after surgical intervention, as well as endarterectomy and other vascular reconstruction; vessel closure systems to attach vessels to one another with titanium clips instead of sutures; and Reddick cholangiogram catheters to inject dye into the cystic duct during laparoscopic cholecystectomy, as well as laparoscopic accessory for use in laparoscopic gall bladder removal. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. markets its products through a direct sales force and distributors. The company was formerly known as Vascutech, Inc. and changed its name to LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. in April 2001. LeMaitre Vascular, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

