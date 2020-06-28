Antofagasta’s (ANFGF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of Antofagasta in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Shares of ANFGF stock opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.61. Antofagasta has a fifty-two week low of $7.30 and a fifty-two week high of $12.73.

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

