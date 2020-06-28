APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 20,755 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 43.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,821 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 20,755 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.12% of Jazz Pharmaceuticals worth $6,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 106.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 846.2% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 246 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 966.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Jazz Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $127.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $183.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.68.

JAZZ stock opened at $107.94 on Friday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC has a one year low of $86.88 and a one year high of $154.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $112.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.23.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $534.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $544.55 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 21.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals PLC will post 9.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Seamus Mulligan purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $117.31 per share, with a total value of $5,865,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,117,788 shares in the company, valued at $131,127,710.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of sleep and hematology/oncology.

Read More: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.