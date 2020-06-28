APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 25,400 Shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Mongodb Inc (NASDAQ:MDB) by 121.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,316 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,400 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Mongodb were worth $6,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $3,060,000. Korea Investment CORP bought a new stake in Mongodb during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mongodb during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 85.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CTO Eliot Horowitz sold 19,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.65, for a total transaction of $3,641,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,335,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,907,370.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 5,000 shares of Mongodb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.10, for a total transaction of $1,085,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,818,819.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 132,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,325,097 over the last three months. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDB shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mongodb from $160.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Mongodb in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Mongodb from $175.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Mongodb from $169.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mongodb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.87.

MDB stock opened at $224.51 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $206.33 and a 200 day moving average of $160.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of -64.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.11. Mongodb Inc has a 52 week low of $93.81 and a 52 week high of $243.92.

Mongodb (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.12. Mongodb had a negative net margin of 42.42% and a negative return on equity of 94.98%. The company had revenue of $130.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. Mongodb’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mongodb Inc will post -3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

MongoDB, Inc operates as a general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a subscription package for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a cloud-hosted database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

