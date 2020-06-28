APG Asset Management N.V. Acquires 319,100 Shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) by 297.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 426,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,100 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,477,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,684,000 after acquiring an additional 607,720 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,191,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,335,000 after buying an additional 126,508 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,341,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,534,000 after buying an additional 562,395 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the 4th quarter valued at $34,210,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,697,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,560,000 after buying an additional 194,117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market stock opened at $24.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a 200-day moving average of $19.66. Sprouts Farmers Market Inc has a one year low of $13.00 and a one year high of $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.25.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. Sprouts Farmers Market had a net margin of 3.15% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market Inc will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SFM. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.92.

In other news, CEO Jack Sinclair sold 26,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.51, for a total value of $615,820.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dan J. Sanders sold 34,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.06, for a total transaction of $828,963.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 48,659 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,735.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,456. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

