APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 80.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 93,509 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Cognex worth $8,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $19,242,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Cognex by 286.5% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cognex by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

CGNX stock opened at $58.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $64.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.31 and a beta of 1.79.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 26.58%. The firm had revenue of $167.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cognex Co. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Cognex’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CGNX shares. TheStreet cut Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Cognex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

