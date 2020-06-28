APG Asset Management N.V. Boosts Stock Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 69.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,408 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,408 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.08% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $8,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BIO. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 12.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 182,762 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $55,867,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $1,929,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $2,627,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 145.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,989 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,767,000 after buying an additional 12,427 shares during the last quarter. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO opened at $432.55 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $302.38 and a 52-week high of $497.42. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a PE ratio of 58.37 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $462.28 and a 200 day moving average of $398.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 67.81%. The business had revenue of $571.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $495.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Citigroup raised their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $470.00.

In other news, EVP Michael Crowley sold 1,500 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.40, for a total transaction of $728,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,121,274. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Ronald W. Hutton sold 443 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.35, for a total value of $202,606.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Story: Limitations to arbitrage trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.