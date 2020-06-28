APG Asset Management N.V. Buys 57,858 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 828.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 64,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,858 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.05% of M&T Bank worth $6,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $205,805,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after acquiring an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after acquiring an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,926,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,834,000. Institutional investors own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

MTB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target on shares of M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on M&T Bank from $176.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on M&T Bank from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.73.

NYSE MTB opened at $100.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $85.09 and a 1-year high of $174.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.60 and a 200-day moving average of $132.84. The company has a market cap of $13.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.14, a PEG ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 1.21.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. M&T Bank had a net margin of 24.99% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is 32.00%.

In other news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Read More: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.