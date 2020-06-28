APG Asset Management N.V. Has $7.77 Million Stock Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 87.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,152 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 60,136 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.12% of Wynn Resorts worth $7,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WYNN. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 38.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after buying an additional 1,705,864 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 192.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after buying an additional 1,480,032 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $132,852,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after buying an additional 308,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 4.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,674 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $387,423,000 after buying an additional 301,918 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WYNN opened at $69.05 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.18 and a beta of 2.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.09.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a negative return on equity of 17.92%. The firm had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -11.69 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. TheStreet lowered Wynn Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $140.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.56.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $508,620.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,287 shares in the company, valued at $7,145,008.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

