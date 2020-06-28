APG Asset Management N.V. Increases Stock Holdings in Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE)

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software Inc (NYSE:GWRE) by 80.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,776 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 45,876 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.12% of Guidewire Software worth $8,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Guidewire Software by 1,412.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get Guidewire Software alerts:

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $110.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.60 and a 200 day moving average of $101.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.93 and a quick ratio of 6.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.94 and a beta of 1.26. Guidewire Software Inc has a 12 month low of $71.64 and a 12 month high of $124.16.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $168.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.49 million. Guidewire Software had a positive return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 6.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guidewire Software Inc will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Guidewire Software from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Guidewire Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.80.

In other Guidewire Software news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 1,427 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.44, for a total transaction of $151,889.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,468 shares in the company, valued at $475,573.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marcus Ryu sold 19,898 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.87, for a total value of $2,126,499.26. Following the sale, the director now owns 24,045 shares in the company, valued at $2,569,689.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,392 shares of company stock worth $6,293,136. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Guidewire Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guidewire Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.