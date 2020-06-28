APG Asset Management N.V. Lowers Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 77.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 175,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 617,676 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.15% of Robert Half International worth $6,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,001,000 after purchasing an additional 12,488 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 59.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 305,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $19,289,000 after purchasing an additional 113,656 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Robert Half International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half International during the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Robert Half International alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. CL King lowered their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $67.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Robert Half International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.80.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $50.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.38 and a 12-month high of $63.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.33.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 38.67%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Robert Half International Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.87%.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary personnel for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.