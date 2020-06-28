APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.10% of Alleghany worth $8,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of Y. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alleghany during the fourth quarter valued at $112,339,000. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the first quarter worth about $70,398,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alleghany by 8.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 498,862 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $275,546,000 after acquiring an additional 39,202 shares during the period. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in Alleghany in the fourth quarter worth about $19,908,000. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Alleghany by 129.2% in the first quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,764,000 after acquiring an additional 20,169 shares during the period. 81.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Y opened at $475.90 on Friday. Alleghany Co. has a 52-week low of $426.87 and a 52-week high of $847.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $508.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $647.23.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter.

Y has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Alleghany Company Profile

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

