APG Asset Management N.V. Raises Stock Position in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE)

APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its position in shares of NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 10.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,204 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.29% of NorthWestern worth $8,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $460,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. 95.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NorthWestern stock opened at $52.14 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a 52-week low of $45.06 and a 52-week high of $80.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.61 and a 200-day moving average of $65.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.95.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The business had revenue of $335.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. NorthWestern’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

A number of research firms have commented on NWE. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Sidoti cut shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.86.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

