APG Asset Management N.V. Reduces Stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TARO) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,097 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned approximately 0.34% of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries worth $8,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARO. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 616,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its stake in Taro Pharmaceutical Industries by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 79,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,029,000 after acquiring an additional 24,877 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TARO opened at $67.21 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $73.57. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. has a 12-month low of $56.07 and a 12-month high of $99.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.79.

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TARO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $174.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.25 million. Taro Pharmaceutical Industries had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 37.88%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TARO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price target on shares of Taro Pharmaceutical Industries in a research report on Friday, June 19th.

About Taro Pharmaceutical Industries

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a science-based pharmaceutical company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Canada, Israel, and internationally. It offers prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical products focusing on primary areas, including topical creams and ointments, liquids, capsules, and tablets in the dermatological and topical, cardiovascular, neuropsychiatric, and anti-inflammatory therapeutic categories.

