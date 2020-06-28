APG Asset Management N.V. Takes $6.59 Million Position in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM)

APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 293,920 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $6,589,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 47,068.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,048,091 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,523,000 after buying an additional 1,045,869 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,962,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,657,251 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $118,202,000 after buying an additional 433,187 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 159.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 559,794 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,092,000 after buying an additional 344,331 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 69.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 806,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,058,000 after buying an additional 329,246 shares during the period. 64.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE APAM opened at $30.70 on Friday. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc has a 1 year low of $17.69 and a 1 year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.17.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 181.49% and a net margin of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $202.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 91.39%.

APAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

