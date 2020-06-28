Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s Largest Position

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.7% of CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Apple from $320.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Nomura Securities raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $328.30 and its 200 day moving average is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $372.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

