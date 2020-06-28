Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Utah Retirement Systems’ 2nd Largest Position

Utah Retirement Systems cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 834,694 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 13,800 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.6% of Utah Retirement Systems’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Apple were worth $212,255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $20,145,000. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth $1,047,000. Malaga Cove Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Capital Counsel LLC NY grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Counsel LLC NY now owns 38,504 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,791,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1,564.6% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,298,400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $330,170,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAPL has been the topic of several research reports. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

