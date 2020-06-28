Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Bought by Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC

Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 17.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,328 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.3% of Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Adaptive Financial Consulting LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 8.1% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 97,363 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,759,000 after buying an additional 7,261 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 434,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $110,584,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. Quest Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.4% in the first quarter. Quest Investment Management LLC now owns 94,660 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,071,000 after buying an additional 13,315 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $20,145,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the first quarter valued at $1,047,000. Institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. HSBC upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $372.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $298.00. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

