Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Archon Partners LLC

Archon Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 78,500 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 4.3% of Archon Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Archon Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $19,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 64,178,586 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $16,290,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696,496 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Apple by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,450,823 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,005,385,000 after acquiring an additional 71,513 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 over the last 90 days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Cascend Securities reduced their price target on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $192.58 and a one year high of $372.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

See Also: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.