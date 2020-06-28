Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,850,681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 224,855 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 2.4% of CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $470,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $328.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised their price target on Apple from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. HSBC raised Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $385.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

