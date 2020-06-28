Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by RiverGlades Family Offices LLC

RiverGlades Family Offices LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,366 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. RiverGlades Family Offices LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

AAPL stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $372.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $298.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AAPL. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.