Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by United Capital Financial Advisers LLC

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,312,824 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 227,006 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 2.8% of United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $333,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the fourth quarter worth about $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,783,310,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Apple by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,941,525 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $6,850,960,000 after acquiring an additional 4,148,565 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,399,318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 19,154,561 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,870,830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957,257 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $353.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $328.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.58 and a 12-month high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating and set a $326.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $326.64.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

