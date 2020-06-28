Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,872 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.6% of Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $110,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $328.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $298.00. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.58 and a 52-week high of $372.38.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Cascend Securities decreased their target price on Apple from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $295.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

