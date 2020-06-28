Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Trading Down 11.4%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)’s share price was down 11.4% on Friday . The company traded as low as $43.18 and last traded at $44.20, approximately 2,678,379 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 461% from the average daily volume of 477,533 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. WBB Securities lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.86.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.42. The stock has a market cap of $992.82 million, a P/E ratio of -21.46 and a beta of 3.17.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 151.34% and a negative return on equity of 409.05%. The business had revenue of $2.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, CEO Joseph E. Payne bought 1,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.69 per share, with a total value of $31,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andy Sassine bought 5,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.74 per share, for a total transaction of $148,700.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 273,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,126,306.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,450 shares of company stock worth $195,389. 19.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. First Manhattan Co. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. 23.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd., an RNA medicines company, focuses on treatment of liver and respiratory diseases. The company's pipeline of RNA therapeutics include programs pursuing rare diseases, hepatitis B, non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, cystic fibrosis, and vaccines. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 152 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and internationally.

