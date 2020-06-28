ARHT Media (CVE:ART) Stock Price Down 13.3%

ARHT Media Inc (CVE:ART)’s share price traded down 13.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, 158,021 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 37% from the average session volume of 115,568 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The company has a market cap of $10.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.11.

ARHT Media Company Profile (CVE:ART)

ARHT Media Inc, together with its subsidiary, ARHT Media (USA) Inc, engages in the creation, transmission, and delivery of digital human holograms worldwide. It offers HumaGrams that are 3D interactive human holograms generated using Augmented Reality Holographic Telepresence Technology (ARHT), which allows its customers to interact and conduct real-time e-commerce in various distribution channels.

