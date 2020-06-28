ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC Trims Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,696 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,277 shares during the quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of Apple from $315.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Apple from $370.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $326.64.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $353.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $328.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $298.00. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $192.58 and a 1-year high of $372.38. The company has a market cap of $1,532.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

