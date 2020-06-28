Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Shares Down 7.4%

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc (NYSE:APAM) shares traded down 7.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $30.66 and last traded at $30.70, 1,106,870 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 98% from the average session volume of 559,202 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.17.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $24.50 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Artisan Partners Asset Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.60.

Get Artisan Partners Asset Management alerts:

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.17. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $202.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.29 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 181.49%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is 91.39%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 43.8% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 97.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

Featured Article: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artisan Partners Asset Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.