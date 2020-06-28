Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. CSFB increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $146.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.33.

ASND opened at $148.12 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $158.93. The company has a quick ratio of 13.19, a current ratio of 13.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.04. The company has a market cap of $7.28 billion, a PE ratio of -27.79 and a beta of 0.97.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.32) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 2,231.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.56%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. RA Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,914,955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $553,473,000 after buying an additional 729,613 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,156,396 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $299,998,000 after purchasing an additional 16,731 shares during the period. Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 1st quarter worth approximately $225,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,867,190 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $210,264,000 after purchasing an additional 614,186 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,260,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,396,000 after purchasing an additional 136,702 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Ascendis Pharma A/S Company Profile

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies for unmet medical needs. The company develops TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; TransCon parathyroid hormone that is in Phase I clinical study for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia.

