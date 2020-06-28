Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Shares Purchased by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 15.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its stake in Aspen Technology by 258.3% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 1,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,569 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Aspen Technology news, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 29,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.07, for a total transaction of $2,822,818.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,210,513.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.66, for a total value of $195,662.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,243.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,336 shares of company stock worth $3,172,806 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AZPN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aspen Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $154.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $101.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.07 and a fifty-two week high of $142.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $101.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.00. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61 and a beta of 1.29.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $132.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.24 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.54% and a return on equity of 60.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset optimization software company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services. It supplies asset optimization solutions that optimize asset design, operations, and maintenance lifecycle in various industrial environments.

