Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ASMB. ValuEngine raised Assembly Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Thursday. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Assembly Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.75.

Get Assembly Biosciences alerts:

Assembly Biosciences stock opened at $22.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.14, a current ratio of 12.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Assembly Biosciences has a 12-month low of $8.13 and a 12-month high of $25.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $779.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.22. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 45.43% and a negative net margin of 601.75%. The business had revenue of $4.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Assembly Biosciences will post -3.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Assembly Biosciences news, EVP Richard James Colonno sold 7,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total transaction of $117,492.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,178,107.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 12.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ASMB. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 188.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 130.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,761 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutic candidates to treat disorders associated with the microbiome.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Assembly Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assembly Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.