Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Liberum Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Associated British Foods to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 2,000 ($25.46) to GBX 1,800 ($22.91) in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 3,200 ($40.73) to GBX 2,800 ($35.64) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Associated British Foods to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,700 ($34.36) to GBX 2,180 ($27.75) in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,476.29 ($31.52).

Shares of LON ABF opened at GBX 1,898.50 ($24.16) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24. Associated British Foods has a 52 week low of GBX 1,554 ($19.78) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,730 ($34.75). The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,852.47 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,183.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99.

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported GBX 61.80 ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 61.20 ($0.78) by GBX 0.60 ($0.01). As a group, research analysts expect that Associated British Foods will post 14942.9995069 earnings per share for the current year.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

