Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) & NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) Head to Head Contrast

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) and Athersys (NASDAQ:ATHX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation and risk.

Profitability

This table compares NuCana and Athersys’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NuCana N/A -30.13% -27.46% Athersys N/A -184.41% -104.23%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NuCana and Athersys’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NuCana N/A N/A -$27.34 million ($0.84) -6.62 Athersys $5.63 million 100.86 -$44.58 million ($0.29) -9.97

NuCana has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Athersys. Athersys is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NuCana, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.4% of NuCana shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.3% of Athersys shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.6% of Athersys shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for NuCana and Athersys, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NuCana 0 0 5 0 3.00 Athersys 0 0 4 0 3.00

NuCana presently has a consensus price target of $18.67, suggesting a potential upside of 235.73%. Athersys has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 73.01%. Given NuCana’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe NuCana is more favorable than Athersys.

Risk and Volatility

NuCana has a beta of 1.11, suggesting that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Athersys has a beta of -1.66, suggesting that its stock price is 266% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NuCana beats Athersys on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

NuCana Company Profile

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase Ib and Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of patients with biliary cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer. The company is also developing NUC-3373, a ProTide transformation of the active anti-cancer metabolite of 5-fluorouracil, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors; and NUC-7738, a nucleoside analog that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with advanced solid tumors and hematological tumors. NuCana plc has a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Cardiff University and University College Cardiff Consultants Ltd. for the design, synthesis, characterization, and evaluation of ProTides; and an assignment, license, and collaboration agreement with Cardiff ProTides Ltd. The company was formerly known as NuCana BioMed Limited and changed its name to NuCana plc in August 2017. NuCana plc was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Athersys Company Profile

Athersys, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the research and development activities in the field of regenerative medicine. Its clinical development programs are focused on treating neurological conditions, cardiovascular diseases, inflammatory and immune disorders, and pulmonary and other conditions. The company's lead platform product includes MultiStem cell therapy, an allogeneic stem cell product, which is Phase III clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from neurological damage from an ischemic stroke; and that is in Phase II clinical study for the treatment of patients with acute myocardial infarction, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients suffering from leukemia or various other blood-borne cancers. It also develops MultiStem cell therapy to promote tissue repair and healing for animal patients, including those suffering from serious conditions with unmet medical need. The company has license and collaboration agreements with Healios K.K. to develop and commercialize MultiStem cell therapy for ischemic stroke, acute respiratory distress syndrome, and ophthalmological indications, as well as for the treatment of liver, kidney, pancreas, and intestinal tissue diseases. It also has license and collaboration agreements with RTI Surgical, Inc. to develop and commercialize biologic implants for orthopedic applications in the bone graft substitutes market; the University of Minnesota to develop MultiStem cell therapy platform; and Bristol-Myers Squibb Company to provide cell lines expressing well validated drug targets for compound screening and development. Athersys, Inc. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio.

