Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) PT Raised to GBX 490

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 440 ($5.60) to GBX 490 ($6.24) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 8.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Auto Trader Group from GBX 368 ($4.68) to GBX 348 ($4.43) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 530 ($6.75) to GBX 460 ($5.85) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 375 ($4.77) to GBX 440 ($5.60) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.31) to GBX 557 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 525.77 ($6.69).

Shares of Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 533 ($6.78) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 528.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 518.98. Auto Trader Group has a 52 week low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 52 week high of GBX 747 ($9.51). The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90.

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

