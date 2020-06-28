Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “sector performer” rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Friday. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC lowered Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 410 ($5.22) in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Auto Trader Group from GBX 653 ($8.31) to GBX 557 ($7.09) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Auto Trader Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 525.77 ($6.69).

Get Auto Trader Group alerts:

Auto Trader Group stock opened at GBX 533 ($6.78) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 528.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 518.98. Auto Trader Group has a 1-year low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 1-year high of GBX 747 ($9.51).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Auto Trader Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Auto Trader Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.