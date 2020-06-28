Auto Trader Group’s (AUTO) Buy Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

Auto Trader Group (LON:AUTO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. HSBC cut shares of Auto Trader Group to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 675 ($8.59) to GBX 410 ($5.22) in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Auto Trader Group in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Auto Trader Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 525.77 ($6.69).

LON AUTO opened at GBX 533 ($6.78) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 528.06 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 518.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 351.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion and a PE ratio of 23.90. Auto Trader Group has a 12 month low of GBX 308.60 ($3.93) and a 12 month high of GBX 747 ($9.51).

Auto Trader Group Company Profile

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

