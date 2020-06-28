Avon Rubber (LON:AVON) Earns Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Avon Rubber (LON:AVON)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research note issued on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Avon Rubber in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of Avon Rubber stock opened at GBX 3,085 ($39.26) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $968.07 million and a P/E ratio of 74.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 3,050.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 2,588.10. Avon Rubber has a 12-month low of GBX 1,226.40 ($15.61) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,485 ($44.36).

Avon Rubber

Avon Rubber p.l.c. designs, manufactures, and sells chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear respiratory protection systems for military, law enforcement, and fire markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Avon Protection and milkrite | InterPuls. The company offers masks and filters with portfolio of respirators, filters, powered, and supplied air and long term pedigree for military contracting and supplying chain; escape hoods; underwater rebreathers; and thermal image camera technology and self-contained breathing apparatus, as well as accessories.

