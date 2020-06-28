Axa Acquires 9,723 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ)

Axa raised its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 27.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNQ. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,094 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 11,268 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,860 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the period. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

CNQ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $55.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.15.

CNQ stock opened at $17.10 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.06. The stock has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.75. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd has a 1 year low of $6.71 and a 1 year high of $32.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 13.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Ltd will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.3003 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 54.19%.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.