Axa Acquires New Holdings in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Axa acquired a new stake in Everbridge Inc (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,800 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EVBG. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Everbridge by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 707,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,243,000 after purchasing an additional 17,968 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 757,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,119,000 after acquiring an additional 199,969 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 206,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,108,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Everbridge during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter.

EVBG opened at $140.92 on Friday. Everbridge Inc has a twelve month low of $59.85 and a twelve month high of $165.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.56 and a 200-day moving average of $108.40.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.21. The company had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.66 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 20.57%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge Inc will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $95.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Everbridge from $135.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Everbridge has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.08.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total value of $1,563,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,690,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 6,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.79, for a total transaction of $843,747.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,701,438.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,729 shares of company stock valued at $8,155,060 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

