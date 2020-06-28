Axa Acquires New Position in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS)

Axa acquired a new stake in Cars.com Inc. (NYSE:CARS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 125,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Axa owned about 0.19% of Cars.com as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 1,202.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,725,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,012 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,474,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cars.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,278,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,584,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,786,000 after purchasing an additional 832,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cars.com by 146.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,235,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,313,000 after purchasing an additional 735,107 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:CARS opened at $5.58 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $8.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. Cars.com Inc. has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $22.25. The company has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.02.

Cars.com (NYSE:CARS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $148.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.57 million. Cars.com had a negative net margin of 203.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.54%. Cars.com’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cars.com Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CARS. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Cars.com in a report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson raised Cars.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Craig Hallum lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered Cars.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on Cars.com in a report on Friday, June 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.18.

Cars.com Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital automotive marketplace that connects local car dealers to consumers in the United States. The company offers a suite of digital solutions that creates connections between individuals researching cars or looking to purchase a car with car dealerships and automotive original equipment manufacturers.

