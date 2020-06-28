Axa Acquires New Stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE)

Axa acquired a new stake in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $667,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Erie Indemnity by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Erie Indemnity during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.00% of the company’s stock.

ERIE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Erie Indemnity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:ERIE opened at $186.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.02. The stock has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.36 and a beta of 0.55. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $130.20 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $616.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 27.15% and a net margin of 12.03%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Erie Indemnity

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

