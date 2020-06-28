Axa Cuts Holdings in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC)

Axa trimmed its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ:KHC) by 30.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,080 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,172 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KHC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after buying an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 50,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 678,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,811,000 after purchasing an additional 101,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. 57.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank raised Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised Kraft Heinz from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Kraft Heinz from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Kraft Heinz from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.61.

KHC stock opened at $30.90 on Friday. Kraft Heinz Co has a 52-week low of $19.99 and a 52-week high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.99.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kraft Heinz Co will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is currently 56.14%.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

