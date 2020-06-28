Axa Cuts Stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Axa lessened its stake in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 81.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,593 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Trip.com Group by 77.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Trip.com Group by 40.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Trip.com Group in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

TCOM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Trip.com Group from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Trip.com Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Trip.com Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.82.

Shares of Trip.com Group stock opened at $26.01 on Friday. Trip.com Group Limited has a 52 week low of $20.10 and a 52 week high of $40.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.98. The firm has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($3.11). Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 8.95% and a positive return on equity of 1.01%. The business had revenue of $669.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.64 million. The firm’s revenue was down 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

