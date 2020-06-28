Axa Has $539,000 Holdings in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Axa cut its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 60.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,700 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 100.6% during the first quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 125.9% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 56,414 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Boyd Gaming by 227.3% during the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 332,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 230,855 shares in the last quarter. MIK Capital LP bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $5,153,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the first quarter worth $480,000. Institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total transaction of $230,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 285,498 shares in the company, valued at $6,586,438.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman William S. Boyd acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BYD opened at $19.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.37 and its 200 day moving average is $23.12. Boyd Gaming Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $36.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76 and a beta of 2.33.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.30). Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The firm had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $664.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $42.00) on shares of Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Nomura Instinet increased their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Boyd Gaming currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.29.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

