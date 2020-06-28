Axa Has $654,000 Position in Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Axa lowered its stake in shares of Syneos Health Inc (NASDAQ:SYNH) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,500 shares during the period. Axa’s holdings in Syneos Health were worth $654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Syneos Health during the first quarter valued at about $325,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 204.9% during the first quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 4.6% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 2,417,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,289,000 after buying an additional 105,551 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 202,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,999,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Syneos Health by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 973,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,385,000 after buying an additional 60,585 shares during the last quarter.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYNH. BidaskClub lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $56.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Syneos Health has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, insider Michelle Keefe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,943 shares in the company, valued at $3,116,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Parks sold 3,588 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.65, for a total transaction of $178,144.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $796,286.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.27 and a beta of 1.79. Syneos Health Inc has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $74.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.40.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Syneos Health had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Syneos Health Inc will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

About Syneos Health

Syneos Health, Inc operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various clinical development services spanning Phase I to Phase IV, including full-service global studies, as well as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with drug development process.

Read More: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.