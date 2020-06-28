Axa Increases Stake in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Axa boosted its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Axa’s holdings in KB Home were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in KB Home during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,955,000. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in KB Home by 4.7% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in KB Home by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 45,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in KB Home by 0.7% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 128,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,326,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KBH. Raymond James cut their price objective on KB Home from $42.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra cut their price objective on KB Home from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KB Home from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on KB Home from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine cut KB Home from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.72.

NYSE KBH opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.95. KB Home has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $40.51.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The construction company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $913.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that KB Home will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

