Axa Makes New $595,000 Investment in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Axa bought a new position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 71,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Flex in the 4th quarter worth about $4,329,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Flex by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flex during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flex stock opened at $9.93 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.25 and a 200 day moving average of $10.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.78. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. Flex had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Flex Ltd will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Flex from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub raised shares of Flex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Flex in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Cfra reduced their target price on shares of Flex from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.35.

In other news, CAO David P. Bennett sold 4,954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.68, for a total transaction of $52,908.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 173,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,519.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 6,572 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.44, for a total value of $68,611.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 178,455 shares of company stock valued at $1,881,504 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

