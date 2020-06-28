Axa Makes New $674,000 Investment in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI)

Axa acquired a new position in SolarWinds Corp (NYSE:SWI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 43,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in SolarWinds by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in SolarWinds by 24.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,233 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in SolarWinds by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,306 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SolarWinds by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 568,084 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 76,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SolarWinds by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 401,692 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,452,000 after buying an additional 7,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SolarWinds stock opened at $18.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 456.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $17.60. SolarWinds Corp has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $21.66.

SolarWinds (NYSE:SWI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. The company had revenue of $248.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.14 million. SolarWinds had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SolarWinds Corp will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SolarWinds from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SolarWinds from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.30.

SolarWinds Corporation provides information technology (IT) infrastructure management software products in the United States and internationally. It offers products to monitor and manage network, system, desktop, application, storage, and database and Website infrastructures, whether on-premise, in the public or private cloud, or in a hybrid IT infrastructure.

